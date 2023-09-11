Will Tamayo Joins Compass Logistics & Marine LLC as Branch Manager

Will Tamayo

[By: Compass Logistics & Marine LLC]

Compass Logistics & Marine LLC is proud to introduce Will Tamayo as their new Branch Manager. In this important leadership position, he will build upon the team’s well-established reputation and capabilities, and advance the company's operational strategy, growth, and long-term success.

William has thirteen years of experience in freight forwarding operations, warehouse management and business development. Throughout his career, he has developed multiple high-performance teams with the common values of service, excellence, and teamwork. William is a problem-solver and enjoys developing workflows for process improvement in operations. He is a passionate leader, with a “we care” mentality not only for his team but for his customers.

Compass Logistics & Marine LLC is a US customs broker, domestic and international logistics company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The company has a strong global network and serves a valued collection of customers worldwide in the marine, industrial, retail, and government sectors. The organization’s core strength is its dedicated team of transportation professionals driven by accountability, communication, performance, and customer satisfaction.

