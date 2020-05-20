Wilhelmsen Ship Management Funds Seafarers’ COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Providing sustenance to those affected by COVID-19 By The Maritime Executive 05-20-2020 03:20:26

20 May 2020 – Wilhelmsen Ship Management (WSM) is crowdfunding to support Mission to Seafarers (MtS), one of the largest maritime charities serving merchant crews around the world in addressing the hardships faced by the affected seafarers.



The COVID-19 pandemic has caused major disruption on crew change operations. The fall out effect of this has impacted approximately 150,000 seafarers onboard unable to be signed off and another 150,000 seafarers onshore unable to sign on. This disruption has impacted the affected seafarers’ welfare. For those onboard, the mental distress and anxiety to get home can be overwhelming. For those onshore, the pressure to generate income for their love ones can become overbearing.



Funds raised by employees, supporters, friends, and the wider industry will be used by MtS to further amplify their existing programs that have been helping numerous seafarers in this difficult period. Their existing program includes provision of mental health support and food aid for the affected seafarers and families globally.



The seafaring community is the backbone of the maritime industry. An important component in the industry that has been keeping world trade going, in good times and bad times. To show your support to this important community, please go to this link: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/wilhelmsensupportsthemissiontoseafarers

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.