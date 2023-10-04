Wescom Group Hires New America's VP

T.J. Tracy

[By: Wescom Group]

Wescom Group are excited to announce that T.J. Tracy has joined the global team as Vice President – North & South America.



T.J. Tracy brings a wealth of marine safety and defence industry experience. He has worked at a senior level in major maritime brands including the last 5 years as Director of the Marine Division at Viega, Vice President Sales & Marketing North America at Survitec Group and Vice President Sales, Military and Commercial Division of Zodiac Boats.



T.J. will focus on growing the North and South American Wescom business for marine distress signalling brands of Pains Wessex and Comet and will introduce Wescom’s expanding portfolio of survival solutions in the Americas.

