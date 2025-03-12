Wescom Group Appoints Ella Isiraojie as Business Development Manager

[By: Wescom Group]

Emmanuella (Ella) Isiraojie has been appointed as Business Development Manager Medical ANP Pharma Ltd, a Wescom Group company.

Responsible for global business development, Ella has over 16 years of expertise working in sales and marketing in the pharmaceutical and medical distribution industry. At ANP Pharma, Ella’s role includes building and developing the global market for ANP’s services, which include pharmaceuticals, medical consumables and equipment, to customers worldwide including cruise lines, commercial marine and offshore sectors, superyacht and marine leisure sectors.

Ella has joined Wescom Group from Universal Marine Medical, where she was Key Account Manager for accounts globally based out of the UK. With a degree in pharmacy gained at the University of Science and Technology in Ghana, Ella completed a Master’s in health management planning and policy in Public Health at the University of Leeds, where she was awarded the John Griffith Prize for academic achievement. Previous roles have included specialist Product Advisor for diabetes insulin product portfolio with Novo Nordisk Pharma, and Key Account Manager in rare diseases and neurosciences including Multiple Sclerosis for Roche Products.

She says: “As a qualified pharmacist, I bring a wealth of expertise and experience to ANP Pharma and its customers. My role includes providing advice and topics such as access to the correct medications including international compliance and legislation, as well as training and consultancy on a huge variety of topics.”

Ella will be attending Wescom events including CLIA Cruise Week-Rotterdam, Sea Trade Cruise Global in Miami, Seawork Southampton and IMPA London.