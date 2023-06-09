Wescom Group Acquires Medical Solutions Company ANP Pharma

[By: WESCOM Group]

World-leading survival solutions manufacturer Wescom Group has expanded its presence in the maritime market by acquiring leading medical supplies company ANP Pharma.



With its extensive pharmaceutical knowledge and controlled products logistics expertise, UK-based ANP Pharma is a leading supplier of choice for regulated pharmaceuticals in the marine sector.



ANP offers a range of services, including supply of regulated medicines for medical stores, vessel medical supply audits and remote medical support services for a range of marine sectors, including commercial, offshore, leisure craft and cruise ships.



Wescom Group Chief Executive Officer, Ross Wilkinson comments, “I’m delighted to announce that today ANP Pharma joins Wescom Group. ANP’s expertise in sourcing and global distributing of marine pharmaceuticals enhances our current critical survival capabilities and helps our customers overcome challenging regulatory barriers. We are excited to work with the management team in growing the business both organically and geographically.



ANP’s Chris Curran states, “Thanks to our shared maritime focus and combined distribution knowledge, this is an incredible opportunity to accelerate the company’s growth into new markets.”



ANP Pharma expands Wescom Group’s portfolio and complements its business model of global distribution of highly regulated marine safety equipment to mandated end-user markets.



ANP is registered and licensed by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).



Wescom Group’s move into global marine pharmaceutical distribution follows last year’s purchase of MRT’s distress electronics and is equally complimentary to the company’s long-term ambitions.

For information about Wescom Group, please go to www.wescom-group.com and for ANP Pharma please go to www.ANPpharma.co.uk.

