WEG and GIT Coatings Agree to International Partnership

[By GIT Coatings]

Brazil-based WEG Coatings and Canadian-based GIT Coatings, have entered an agreement to strengthen each other’s marine coating product offerings across international markets.

The partnership between GIT and WEG builds on a shared vision of innovation that increases marine shipping efficiency at reduced costs while reaffirming their commitment to sustainability. Both companies will leverage each other’s strengths and expertise to enhance product offerings and provide tailored solutions to their customers.

This collaboration highlights GIT’s exponential growth as an innovative and sustainable graphene-based solutions provider helping ship owners looking to reduce their fuel costs and reduce their carbon footprint.

GIT Coatings CEO, Mo AlGermozi, spoke on the new partnership, “Today we announced with great excitement our official collaboration with WEG coatings. Leading the shipping industry towards a more environmentally friendly future, we continue to expand our offering of the world’s most sustainable and effective biofouling management coatings solutions. Our shared vision of innovation makes strengthening our product offerings across global markets a reality”.

Focused on offering integrated solutions, this partnership also reflects WEG’s continued commitment towards innovative solutions with low environmental impact.

Rafael Torezan, Managing Director of WEG Coatings, discussed the need to innovative and collaborate with partners like GIT: “Strategic partnerships to promote innovation and technological advancement play a key role for WEG. Our partnership with GIT will be instrumental to offering the global marine market much more efficient and sustainable coating solutions”.

This partnership will accelerate market adoption of green solutions in the marine market such as GIT’s graphene-based coatings. Both WEG and GIT look forward to this collaboration strengthening their product offerings across global markets. The world is changing and customers are looking for more sustainable solutions. The GIT Coatings and WEG partnership will answer these demands through a collaborative, shared vision with innovation and sustainability on the forefront.

GIT Coatings (Graphite Innovation & Technologies Inc, www.gitcoatings.com) is a Canadian company developing sustainable graphene-based hull and propeller coatings. With a commitment to delivering environmentally friendly, efficient, and economically viable solutions, the company is helping ship owners achieve sustainability goals by enhancing vessel performance while reducing emissions to air and water.

Founded in 1961, WEG is a global company operating in the capital goods sector with focus on electric motors, gearboxes and drives and controls, energy generation and transformers, electrification products and systems, automation and digitalization, industrial coatings and varnishes.

WEG stands out in innovation by constantly developing solutions to meet the major trends in energy efficiency, renewable energy and electric mobility. With manufacturing units in 15 countries and present in more than 135 countries, the company has more than 40,000 employees worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

GIT Coatings

Patrick Wadden, Marketing Manager

Tel/WhatsApp: +1 709 693 9382 E-mail: [email protected]