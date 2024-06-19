Wärtsilä to Deliver 5% Fuel Savings for International Seaways Tankers

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä today announced it will supply its EnergoFlow and EnergoProFin propulsion solutions to four medium range (“MR”) tankers in the International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) fleet. The devices will be used to upgrade the ships’ existing Wärtsilä controllable pitch propeller system resulting in an estimated five percent (5%) in fuel savings. These will be the first Ice Class 1A FS vessels to be fitted with the EnergoFlow solution. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q1 2024.

By reducing the fuel consumption of these existing MR tankers, INSW will strengthen its actions towards decarbonised operations and continue to meet their Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) requirements. The propeller upgrading project followed a detailed engineering study to optimise existing propulsion systems.

“Our company is committed to reducing its CO2 emissions in line with the IMO’s targets. We’re excited about our partnership with Wärtsilä to install these devices as we continue on our sustainability journey,” says Michael LaGrassa, Director of New Construction and Performance at INSW.

EnergoFlow is an innovative pre-swirl stator that creates an optimal inflow for the propeller, reducing fuel consumption and emissions in all operating conditions. The EnergoProFin is an energy saving propeller cap with fins that rotate together with the propeller. It reduces the energy losses created by the propeller hub vortex, increasing overall propulsion efficiency and significantly reducing underwater noise.

“As a company dedicated to supporting the marine industry’s decarbonisation efforts, we are delighted to cooperate with International Seaways in improving the fuel efficiency of these four vessels. The Wärtsilä systems selected will not only meet and exceed the minimum required CII rating and IMO targets, but will also improve the ships’ asset resell market value,” comments Jan Othman, Vice President of Project Services, Wärtsilä Marine.

The four 47k DWT vessels to be fitted with the Wärtsilä solutions are the ‘Seaways Galle’, the ‘Seaways Gatun’, the ‘Seaways Hercules’, and the ‘Seaways Huron’. The refitting installations will be planned to coincide with each vessel’s drydock schedule, starting in the summer of 2024.