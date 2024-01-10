Wärtsilä Supports Carnival’s Waste Handling with 4 Year Support Agreement

[By: Wärtsilä]

Wärtsilä Water & Waste, part of technology group Wärtsilä, has signed a four-year Service, Spares and Technical Support agreement with cruise operator Carnival Corporation & plc. The contract covers a platform for providing the support needed to maintain and operate the onboard waste-handling equipment efficiently, and in compliance with the most stringent environmental regulations. The order was recorded in Wärtsilä’s order book in Q2 2023.

Waste systems onboard cruise vessels need to be capable of treating vast amounts of waste every day. Any downtime on such systems can be detrimental, and their operational reliability is essential. With the signing of this service contract, the risk of equipment malfunction is further reduced while operational certainty is further increased. Furthermore, the agreement provides maintenance cost predictability for the series of vessels covered.

“We are very familiar with the services that Wärtsilä Water and Waste can provide, and with the value that they add to our business. This latest agreement strengthens our cooperation. Moreover, it will support Carnival Corporation as we continue to prioritize the efficiency and environmental sustainability of our operations,” commented Remco Buis, Carnival Corporation & plc Senior Vice President of Maritime, Port strategy and Operations.

“The advanced wastewater treatment systems installed by Wärtsilä Water and Waste are world-class solutions,” said Chris Harding, Services Director at Wärtsilä Water and Waste. “The maintenance support we offer ensures that the equipment and all components are operating at original design performance levels and that environmental compliance is assured. We focus on optimal system reliability, and maximising uptime.”

The contract covers 13 Princess Line vessels, 8 Holland America Line vessels, 7 Seabourn Cruises vessels, and 3 P&O Australia vessels. While Wärtsilä Water and Waste and Carnival Corporation have previously signed similar agreements, the fleet of 31 ships covered by this contract is the largest to date. The full scope includes health check visits, service visits, spare parts, remote technical support, and contract management services.

The relationship between Carnival Corporation and Wärtsilä Water and Waste is rooted in long-lasting cooperation. Service agreements are a cornerstone in the continuous improvement process of the services provided by Wärtsilä Water and Waste to its customers.