Wärtsilä Relaunches STC0-23 Sewage Treatment Plant

[By: Wärtsilä]

Wärtsilä Water & Waste, part of technology group Wärtsilä, has relaunched the STC0-23 sewage treatment plant, part of its trusted series of Super Trident technologies.

The relaunch sees several improvements to STC0-23, including the smallest and most compact design of any Wärtsilä Water & Waste sewage treatment plant. The technology works seamlessly with both gravity and vacuum waste collection systems and utilises an activated sludge system to speed up natural biological processes.

STC0-23 uses chemical chlorination and dechlorination to ensure that effluent is clean and safe to discharge overboard. This gives owners and operators full assurance that they are meeting their compliance requirements for protection of the marine environment. The new and improved Super Trident Plant has also seen several other specification upgrades, including the ability to be disassembled into two separate tanks for flexibility during installation.

For over forty years, the Hamworthy Super Trident range of sewage treatment systems has been widely regarded as the standard specification for wastewater treatment on all types of vessels. The technology has been recognised for its ability to provide safe and cost-effective waste disposal at sea, whilst ensuring oceans are protected and all relevant regulations are met for shipowners and operators.

The relaunched plant mixes the best of this historical track record and prestige with Wärtsilä Water & Waste’s engineering expertise and technical knowledge. Overall, the company has designed STC0-23 to minimise maintenance requirements and continue to ensure that the plant is suitable for a wide range of vessels across the global fleet.

Cathy Stephenson, Managing Director of Wärtsilä Water & Waste, says: “We are proud to be able to relaunch our STC0-23 sewage treatment plant to market today, after a gap of more than thirteen years. We are excited to see the market’s reaction to this new era for STC0-23, as we work together with our customers to ensure they can operate smoothly and meet their compliance obligations.”