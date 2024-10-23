Wärtsilä & Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions Provide Optimal Support

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä and Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 30 September 2024. The MoU paves the way to formalise the cooperation between the two companies and ensures that vessels calling at Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions for repairs, maintenance, or retrofit projects involving 2-stroke / 4-stroke engines, and propulsion equipment receive the optimal level of service support.

At the MoU signing event, Mr. Jos J.A.A. Goris, Chief Executive Officer, Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions highlighted that: “This agreement with Wärtsilä further enhances the technical capability and enables our shipyard to provide a specialised suite of engine and propulsion solutions and services to serve the local and international clients safer, faster and better.”

The MoU encompasses maintenance and repair services, specialised maintenance services including upgrades and the latest eco-friendly reconditioning technology, decarbonisation and retrofit projects, like 2-stroke radical de-rating services, the dual-fuel conversions, cooperation on engineering services and training, using Wärtsilä’s Land and Sea Academy facilities.

Wärtsilä and Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions will also collaborate on providing ship owners and operators with subject matter expertise on all available options for decarbonising their operations, including feasibility studies on sustainable fuel retrofit and conversion projects, and hybrid propulsion solutions.

In addition, the MoU with Wärtsilä will enable Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions to enhance its service offerings to vessel owners of modern LNGC Carriers. These vessels, equipped with advanced dual-fuel 2-stroke main engines and 4-stroke auxiliary engines, will benefit from Wärtsilä’s renowned expertise in marine maintenance, covering both engine types, enabling Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions to provide vital support and exceptional service to its clients.

“Shipping is in the process of a rapid transition to more efficient and sustainable operations. For this transition to be successful, collaboration and partnerships between maritime stakeholders is essential. By working together, the services we deliver to owners and operators are of premium quality. This agreement with Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions is one more important step along this path,” comments Stefan Wiik, Vice President, Parts and Field Service, Wärtsilä Marine.

The longstanding relationship between Wärtsilä and Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions provides solution for clients in both local and international markets. This is in terms of access to proven Wärtsilä products and systems and through the delivery of services and solutions at the award-winning Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions’ world-class facilities located at the Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma shipyard complex.