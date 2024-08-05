Wallem Group and COSCO Enter Strategic Cooperation Agreement

[By: Wallem Group]

Wallem Group, a leading global maritime partner, is pleased to announce it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with COSCO Shipping Seafarer Management Company to enhance the cooperation of both organisations. Han Chao, Chairman and Party Secretary of COSCO Shipping Seafarer Management Company, and John Rowley, CEO of Wallem Group, signed the agreement on behalf of both parties.

John Rowley, CEO, Wallem Group, said, “We are honoured to partner with COSCO Shipping Seafarer Management Company to work together towards common goals on green, low-carbon, and intelligent shipping, and to leverage respective strengths to further integrate resources and jointly enhance competitiveness in ship management.”

Han Chao, Chairman and Party Secretary of COSCO Shipping Seafarer Management Company, commented, “The agreement with Wallem Group is a significant move for COSCO Shipping Seafarer Management Company which expands cooperation with a leading global third-party ship management company, as part of COSCO’s strategy to continuously deepen reform and accelerate enhancements in productivity.”

This partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to innovation and sustainability in the maritime industry, aiming to set new benchmarks in ship management and crew services.