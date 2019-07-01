Wake Media Strengthens Agency by Appointing Operations Director

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-01 20:05:32

Specialist maritime and offshore marketing agency Wake Media is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Ford, as Operations Director, effective as of Monday 1st July 2019.



Reporting to the Managing Director, Andy will be responsible for enhancing, managing and driving the company’s future growth strategy and operational efficiencies, focusing primarily towards serving their customer’s needs. To achieve, concrete, effective and measurable results, he will also introduce and manage their strategic marketing development and planning program.



Having worked in the maritime industry for over 16 years, Andy started his career as a mechanical design engineer, moving into sales and marketing functions in 2009. He joins Wake Media from Wärtsilä Corporation, where he has held a variety of marketing roles, but most recently the position of GM Marketing Operations for their global maritime business. During this time in his career, Andy was a key driver in areas including global marketing budget and forecasting, digital marketing development, marketing intelligence, marketing attribution & performance including MROI.



Steve Parks, Managing Director commented on Andy’s appointment: “To introduce a person of Andy’s calibre is testament to how far we have come. Andy has been a highly respected and integral player towards the creation and delivery of the Wärtsilä strategic marketing approach over the years and his experience will be vital as we continue our ambitious plans to grow and develop our services for our clients”.



Andy added: “I have been closely watching Wake Media grow over the years and I am extremely pleased to help write the next chapter with the team. With customer needs and insights at the heart of our strategy, I am confident that together we will be able to develop Wake Media’s services to eventually become the most complete maritime marketing agency”.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.