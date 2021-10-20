WAGO Broadens I/O System Field Protocols

[By: WAGO]

WAGO is expanding our IP67 rated I/O System Field, offering even more flexibility to meet the requirements of decentralized production facilities. There are two options to help provide maximum performance and high-level connectivity:

Fully encapsulated metal housings for harsh environments

Non-encapsulated plastic housings with low mass for mobile applications such as robots

The fully encapsulated metal housing fieldbus modules now include components that support EtherNet/IP and EtherCAT protocols and offer configurable I/O as well as IO-Link master ports.

With a built-in Bluetooth interface, users can configure these modules for commissioning and maintenance procedures while in the line of site of their plant floor equipment. For IIoT and SCADA applications, users can leverage OPC UA protocol for data monitoring and control.

Our non-encapsulated lightweight modules are IO-Link hubs for versatile connection to an IO-Link Master. These hubs come in either 8 or 16 configurable DIO ports and each channel is configurable for a 24 VDC digital input or output rated at 2 amps per channel.

Both types of modules are equipped with innovative load management. Current and voltage levels can be recorded and evaluated, and overload limits and alarms can be set for each channel, providing system reliability.



