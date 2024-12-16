Wärtsilä to Divest its Automation, Navigation and Control System Business

[By: Wartisla]

Technology group Wärtsilä has agreed to divest its Automation, Navigation and Control System (ANCS) business to the Swedish investment company Solix Group AB.

ANCS is a global leader in innovative hardware and software technologies for marine navigation and automation, with solutions including integrated navigation and automation systems, advanced sensors enhancing safety and situational awareness, and dynamic positioning systems enabling precise vessel station keeping. Wärtsilä acquired ANCS in 2015 as part of Marine Systems International. In 2023, the annual revenue of ANCS was close to EUR 200 million.

Tamara de Gruyter, President, Portfolio Business and Executive Vice President, Wärtsilä says:

“ANCS is a leading system and services provider in marine navigation and automation. Having worked with Solix on some of our previous divestments, I am positive that ANCS will have a solid owner and a great environment to continue driving the business independently towards further success. This will benefit customers, partners, and the highly skilled ANCS professionals.”

Subject to approvals, the transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.