Oil Cleanup Underway After Vessels Collide in Cuxhaven’s Outer Harbor

German authorities are reporting that at least 6,000 liters of fuel were spilled into the harbor after a small product tanker inbound to Cuxhaven collided with an outbound OSV. They were working to prevent the spill from entering the Elbe River while efforts were also underway to stop the leak from the damaged OSV.

Capella, a German-flagged product tanker, was arriving from Bremerhaven when it collided with the outbound OSV Coastal Legend (Netherlands flag). Capella is a 1,340 dwt tanker, and it reportedly suffered minor damage. The OSV Coastal Legend (328 gross tons) is reported to have a gash approximately 80 centimeters (2.5 feet) and was leaking fuel.

A “red, oily film” was reported in the harbor after the collision. None of the crew aboard either vessel was injured, and the German Seaman’s Mission and Stella Maris were attending to the crewmembers after the vessels docked in Cuxhaven.

Skimmers and booms were being used to recover the oil (Havariekommando)

An oil boom was placed around the Coastal Legend, and a pumping operation was underway to remove the fuel from the vessel to the bunker vessel Herta. Divers were working at the same time to seal the leak coming from near the ship’s stern.

The German command sent an oil reconnaissance aircraft to monitor the spill, and it made a second overflight later in the day. The authorities reported that they had been successful in preventing most of the fuel from entering the Elba.

Skimmers were being employed in the harbor. As of later in the day, they reported 80 cubic meters of a watery fuel mix had been recovered. It was being pumped into a tanker and trucks for disposal.

The Water Police were investigating the cause of the collision. They reported that both vessels were stable and in no immediate danger. Shipping traffic on the Elbe was not being impacted by the recovery operation.

