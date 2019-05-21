Wärtsilä Service Agreements Keep LNG Carriers Performing

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed long-term service agreements for four Japanese owned LNG Carriers. Wärtsilä’s Dynamic Maintenance Planning (DMP) proposition with performance guarantees is recognised as adding considerable value to the customers’ operations. Two of the vessels are owned by a joint venture between Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and JERA Co., Inc. (JERA), the Tokyo based energy company, while the other two are owned by a joint-venture between Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and JERA. The orders were booked by Wärtsilä in March 2019.

The solutions cover a range of services, including scheduled maintenance parts for the equipment covered, all workshop services, all field servicing for piston related maintenance, turbocharger maintenance, condition-based maintenance (CBM) reporting, remote operational support (ROS) from Wärtsilä’s expertise centres, and dynamic maintenance planning. All four vessels are powered by Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines.

“Lifecycle support is central to Wärtsilä’s customer-focused philosophy. These agreements have been customized to address our customers’ long term needs and business objectives. They bring measurable and guaranteed lifecycle cost benefits to the owners in terms of reliability, operational efficiency, and accurate maintenance planning based on the true condition of the equipment, which minimizes the risk of unexpected downtime,” says Jörgen Naaijer, General Manager, Marine Agreement Sales, Wärtsilä Marine.

Wärtsilä Lifecycle Solutions optimise the efficiency and performance of customer marine assets. Wärtsilä predicts the maintenance needs, while ensuring that the assets operate in the most energy-efficient way and in accordance with all relevant regulations. The holistic approach goes beyond maintenance and operations, with digital innovations and advanced data being combined to help match activities to operations. Performance targets are agreed based on measured data, and then guaranteed to be reached and maintained.

