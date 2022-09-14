Wärtsilä Provides Service for 6 Nature Energy Biogas Upgrading Plants

Korsgro Biogas Plant © Nature Energy

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a two-year tailored Service Agreement with Denmark based Nature Energy, a leading operator of biogas upgrading facilities. The agreement covers six existing biogas plants in various parts of Denmark, all of which feature Wärtsilä biogas upgrading technology (Puregas). The agreement was signed in July 2022.

Special features of the agreement include an annual safety check, a know-how service that analyses operations to provide recommendations and advice, and 24/7 remote monitoring support. The operational performance, efficiency, and reliability of the six plants are enhanced through a combination of these features, together with planned maintenance.

“We have great respect for Wärtsilä’s expertise and knowledge in the field of biogas upgrading, and for their technology on which these plants operate. It was natural, therefore, we enter into this agreement with them to ensure continuous optimal performance,” commented Povl Erik Røen, Operations Manager, Nature Energy.

“Nature Energy is a major player in the European biogas upgrading market, and we are extremely pleased to strengthen our ongoing cooperation with them,” said Johan Friis, Renewable Service Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

Wärtsilä Service Agreements are an integral element within the company’s lifecycle support strategy. They are designed to ensure plant availability with cost predictability, and can be tailored to meet the specific needs of the customer.

