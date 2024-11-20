VPS & Veracity by DNV to Streamline MRV Reporting for Offshore Vessels

[By: VPS]

VPS, a leading provider of digital decarbonisation services for the shipping and offshore sectors, has entered a Partner Agreement with Veracity, the leading maritime emissions cloud from DNV for streamlining the MRV Reporting for Offshore vessels.

This partnership will enable a seamless transfer of validated and checked operational MRV data from VPS’ Maress system, to the Veracity data platform, where it is connected to the DNV's real-time data verification services. By streamlining data collection, validation and verification, this integration will help shared customers simplify and secure quality of their emissions reporting and be prepared for ETS from 2027 (vessels > 5,000 GT).

“We collect all consumption data for our fleet in Maress and are excited that the validated and checked quality data in Maress automatically will flow to DNV for efficient verification. This reduces the admin related to MRV significantly for our staff.” says Sveinung Økland, Operation Manager, North Sea Shipping.

“The Partner Agreement and integration of Veracity and VPS’ Maress is a step in our joint mission to foster a more data-driven and connected maritime industry,” said Mikkel Skou, Executive Director at Veracity, DNV. “As verified emissions data becomes central to both regulatory compliance and contractual obligations, this collaboration simplifies the reporting process, helping fleet operators like North Sea Shipping share crucial data with confidence across the value chain.”

With new MRV (Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification) regulations coming into effect on January 1, 2025, now also covering offshore vessels over 400 GT entering EU/EEA ports, VPS’ Maress system for Data-Driven Decarbonisation is equipped with an MRV Reporting Module supporting data validation and checks, voyage validation and automated data transfer to Veracity by DNV. Maress’ advanced data quality algorithms will minimize the need for verification cycles and accelerate compliance. The vessel owner receives reports including verified voyages ready for upload to Thetis MRV.

“This partnership represents a great step toward efficient and accurate MRV reporting for the offshore industry. By combining VPS’s expertise in data-driven decarbonization with DNV’s trusted verification platform, we are equipping offshore vessel operators with the tools to streamline compliance and accelerate their sustainability goals.” Says Jan Wilhelmsson, COO Digital & Decarbonisation, VPS.

More than 600 offshore vessels, ranging from PSVs, AHTSs, OCVs, Seismic, Cable layers, WTIVs, CSOVs and more, use Maress for fuel and emission monitoring, optimisation, and reporting. Some of the 300 vessels participating in VPS’ summer campaign saved up to 28% emissions utilising the Maress dashboards for unique collaboration and monitoring of decarb initiatives. The platform is also central in the collaboration between vessel owners, charters, crew and operators in the offshore and offshore wind industry to reach their decarb targets.