VOS Passion Supporting TotalEnergies Operations

Archive photo of VOS Passion performing supply duties and deck cargo operations at the Elgin-Franklin Fields

[By: Vroon Offshore Services]

Vroon Offshore Services B.V. is pleased to announce the charter of platform-supply vessel (PSV) VOS Passion to TotalEnergies E&P UK for a period of one year. The vessel will be supporting operations at Total’s North Sea assets, with this new contract follows on from a recently completed three-year charter with the same client. The short break between charters was well spent, as VOS Passion successfully underwent her first special survey in Aberdeen (UK).

We are delighted to have our vessel back on long-term employment and continuing her excellent relationship with one of our most valued North Sea customers. The faith shown in us by TotalEnergies is testament to the professionalism and high-quality work of the crew on board VOS Passion, who have done us all proud by providing safe and efficient services to TotalEnergies throughout the previous contract.

We look forward to continuing our cooperation with TotalEnergies over the next year and beyond.

VOS Passion is modern, 2016-built PX121-design DP2 PSV, with an overall length of 83.40m, a deadweight of 4,200 MT and deck space of 850m2. Her Ulstein-patented X-BOW® design ensures smoother vessel movements, optimal fuel efficiency and maximum comfort on board. The vessel is one of a series of six PX-121 type PSVs, constructed for Vroon at the COSCO Guangdong Shipyard in China. Operating under the management of Vroon Offshore Services, her sister vessels are active in North West Europe and the Mediterranean.

