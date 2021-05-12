VNS Launches Service Sourcing Tech for LNG Vessels

VNS International, a leader in solutions for the hospitality and maritime industry, is launching a new service to provide a single source for the explosion-proof technology needed to safely manage LNG-powered vessels.

“In the last ten years, there has been a shift in how cruise and cargo ships are built and how they operate. The most significant has been a switch to using Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) technology,” says Captain Benjamin Keeley, CTO/COO of VNS International. “The switch to LNG-power has created new needs when it comes to software, hardware, and related support. In that spirit, VNS International recently announced exciting news for the cruise and cargo vessel industry. The company is now offering a fully staffed “Geek Force” team of hardware partners and tech expert members to bring clients the best of the best source of all things related to LNG technology.”

VNS International will simplify the challenges businesses faces to manage the increasingly complex technologies of LNG vessels. The service will offer best-of-breed explosion-proof equipment from hardware partners such as APC, Eaton, Pelco, Motorola Solutions, Zenitel, and Zyntel.

“VNS has identified the need to assist clients in the selection, sourcing, installation, and training of explosion proof zone 0,1 dev1 and class1,2 technology including cables, CCTV, enclosures, alarms, phones, radios, UPS, and more,” commented Keeley. We look forward to exceeding even the highest expectations in this important area.”

VNS will find the equipment and services that fit the ship’s needs. Certified technicians will install and set up the hardware and ensure that it performs as expected. Engineering, installation, support, and training are also available.

The company has partnered with some of the largest names in its industries, including APC, Crouse Hinds, Hernis Scan Systems, MTL, Eaton, Pelco, Motorola Solutions, Zenitel, and Zyntel to name just a few.

