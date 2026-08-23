Virgin Voyages Hits Biggest Revenue Day in Company History

[By Virgin Voyages]

Record demand for 2028 Northern Europe voyages caps a standout year of award wins, cultural moments, product innovation, AI leadership and growing Sailor loyalty

Virgin Voyages, the award-winning, adults-only cruise line, recorded the biggest revenue day in company history on Thursday, Aug. 13, surpassing its previous Black Friday 2025 record and marking the latest milestone in a year of tremendous momentum for the brand.

The record day was fueled by extraordinary demand for Virgin Voyages’ first Scandinavia and Baltics season, with five new itineraries sailing from Amsterdam aboard Valiant Lady in summer 2028, spanning Scandinavian capitals, Norway’s fjords and a journey beyond the Arctic Circle. Within hours of opening, demand reached record levels, with every available cabin selling out shortly after launch. The Northern Europe season alone accounted for more than half of the day’s total revenue, nearly two years before Valiant Lady even arrives in the region.

For Sailors who want the whole run, the Summer Season Pass is back by popular demand, offering all four Northern Europe voyages back-to-back aboard Valiant Lady. It’s the same idea Sailors have loved before, now with Valiant’s fresh glow-up energy, colder latitudes, longer daylight and a journey across the Arctic Circle.

The response was immediate. August booking pace jumped from 20% above the prior year entering the day to more than 45% above it exiting, while the 11-night Arctic Circle voyage emerged as an early standout with unprecedented demand.

But the revenue record set last week was bigger than a singular itinerary launch; it was the culmination of a string of epic moments signaling the brand isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

The Momentum Behind the Milestone

Virgin Voyages went full throttle into 2026 with a record WAVE season; was named Travel + Leisure’s No. 1 mega-ship ocean cruise line for the fourth consecutive year; broke the internet with Boatchella, its co-branded Content Creator Voyage with TikTok; teamed up with Google Cloud to introduce Rovey, Virgin Voyages’ AI-powered travel assistant; and gave First Mates unprecedented access to Canva tools designed to help them become even stronger brand ambassadors, all while continuing to push the boundaries of how AI can transform travel.

That same momentum is showing up on board. Valiant Lady emerged from her glow-up with fresh spaces and experiences, including Ariya, a gorgeous new Indian sanctuary, while Virgin Voyages introduced more than 20 new Happenings, giving both first-time and returning Sailors new reasons to fall in love with Virgin. And just last week, Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady brought Sailors together off the coasts of Ibiza and Iceland for a once-in-a-lifetime, pinch-me moment: experiencing the Aug. 12 total solar eclipse from the middle of the sea.

“The best part is seeing more people discover Virgin Voyages, come back, bring their friends and then ask us, ‘Where are you taking us next?’” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages. “That tells me we’re building something people really want to be part of. Breaking a record on a random Thursday in August seems odd until you realize all of the momentum we’ve built over the last eight months. It’s pretty incredible, but what excites me most is knowing we’re now the go-to brand for anyone traveling without kids.”

Winning Over a New Kind of Cruiser

Adults-only travel is booming, and Virgin Voyages is at the forefront of that shift. Built from day one as an exclusively adult, boutique hotel-at-sea experience, the brand is winning over travelers looking for something more curated and elevated, including those who may never have considered cruising before.

Even in a value-conscious economy, travelers are still willing to spend on great vacations. According to Deloitte’s 2026 Summer Travel Survey, while affordability concerns are keeping some Americans home, those who are traveling expect to spend 17% more on their longest summer trip than last year, with many putting those dollars toward better experiences.

That plays directly to Virgin Voyages’ sweet spot: phenomenal value without compromising the experience. Dining across 20+ eateries, essential drinks, WiFi, group fitness classes and entertainment are included, alongside immersive experiences, destination-rich itineraries and extraordinary service. It’s a combination that’s bringing new Sailors aboard and keeping them coming back at record rates.

“The world needs more joy, and I’m incredibly proud that Virgin Voyages gets to create some of that for travelers,” Saverimuttu added. “To our Sailors and First Mates who have believed in us and supported us along the way, thank you. And for anyone who hasn’t sailed with us yet and is looking for an adults-only holiday, there’s a hammock with your name on it.”