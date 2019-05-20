VIKING Wins Norwegian Police Patrol Boat Contract

By MarEx 2019-05-20 21:56:47

Global safety products manufacturer and service provider VIKING Life-Saving Equipment has won a major contract to build and supply a VIKING Norsafe Munin S1200 patrol boat for the Norwegian police force.



The vessel, which will be built in Arendal, Norway and delivered in December this year, will carry out police patrol and rescue missions in the East Police District covering the 38 municipalities from Gardermoen to the Swedish border.



Seeing off competition from five other providers, the company scored high when it came to quality and price in what is seen as a breakthrough order in their police patrol boat market.



The VIKING Norsafe Munin S1200 has a twin waterjet from Alamarin with joystick control and dynamic positioning. It employs a twin installation, 2 x 500 horsepower IVECO FPT N67 engine with a ZF gearbox. Chairs are supplied by Ullman Dynamics.



Benefiting from a large navigation and communications package from Raymarine and Jatronic, its design embraces a new type of cabin with forward-facing windows, skylight and sliding doors.



