Viking Vela Floated Out in Ancona

[By: Fincantieri]

Viking Vela, the first of a new series of cruise ships that Fincantieri is building for the shipowner Viking, has been floated out today at the shipyard in Ancona. The delivery is scheduled for late 2024.

The unit will be placed in the small cruise ship segment. She will have a gross tonnage of about 54,300 tons, will be equipped with 499 cabins and will be able to accommodate 998 passengers on board.

The Viking ships are built according to the latest navigation and safety regulations, are equipped with high-efficiency engines and systems that minimize the pollution of exhaust gases and that meet the strictest environmental regulations.