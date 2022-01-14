“Viking Neptune” Floated Out in Ancona

[By: Fincantieri]

“Viking Neptune”, the newest ocean cruise ship which Fincantieri is building for the shipowner Viking, has been floated out today at the shipyard in Ancona.

The unit will be placed in the small cruise ship segment. As its sister ships, she is about 47,800 tons, 465 cabins with accommodation for 930 passengers.

“Viking Neptune”, eighth of this class, has been designed by experienced naval architects and engineers, including an interior design team of London-based SMC Design, and Los Angeles-based Rottet Studios, who gave the ship a modern design of Scandinavian inspiration, characterized by sophisticated yet functional elegance. In addition to the all-veranda staterooms, the ship also has spacious suites with sweeping views, two pools, of which one infinity pool off the stern, abundant options for al fresco dining, and a spa designed according to the wellness philosophy of the Scandinavian tradition, with a sauna and a snow grotto.

The Viking units are all built according to the latest navigation regulations and equipped with the most modern safety systems, including the “safe return to port”. They also feature energy-efficient engines, optimized hydrodynamics and hull thereby reducing consumption, as well as systems which minimize pollution produced by exhaust gases, meeting the strictest environmental regulations.

Fincantieri started its partnership with Viking in 2012, trusting the shipowner who was entering the ocean cruise market as a start-up. Today, the cooperation which first began with an order for two ships, has reached a total of 20 units, including the order awarded to Vard for two expedition cruise ships, “Viking Octantis” and “Viking Polaris,” and the options. This is an all-time record, the largest number of units ordered to a shipbuilder by one sole shipowner.

Other 9 units, options included, will take to the sea from the Group’s Italian yards in the next years.

