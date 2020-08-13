VIKING Delivers First of Ambulance Boat Trio for Hellenic Coastguard

The large closed-cabin boat is the first in a series of special craft equipped with medical equipment to support the Hellenic National Centre for Emergency Care (EKAB) and the Hellenic Coastguard.

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment has delivered its first VIKING Norsafe Munin-S1200 ambulance boat to the Hellenic Coastguard. Stationed in Naxos, the largest of the Cyclades island group, the vessel is the opening installment in a three-boat order that will change the face of regional healthcare provision.



For many years, the Coastguard and EKAB have worked together to support patient transfer requirements from the Greek islands to larger hospitals. Today, a call for transport services is almost a daily occurrence.



As the largest boat currently offered by VIKING, the Munin-S1200 can carry 10 persons, all seated, while its 1,150 liter fuel tank supports a range greater than 350 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 35 knots. The S1200 is equipped with twin sterndrive Mercury diesel engines supplying a combined 740hp to enable a top speed of 45 knots at full load.



“I am proud of VIKING and our team in Greece for manufacturing and delivering the first ambulance boat on time, especially considering the challenges we faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” says John Georgiadis, Managing Director of VIKING’s branch in Greece. “The S1200 is a high-performance vessel equipped to sustain essential emergency services even in my country’s most remote islands. It is an honor to have such a strong relationship with a client of this stature. I applaud our team for the time and effort they dedicated to securing the tender.”



The S1200 comes complete with shock mitigation technology, ensuring safe patient transport and allowing high-quality medical services to be provided in transit. Certified by RINA (Registro Italiano Navale), the boat operates safely up to Beaufort force 8 and at a wave height up to 4m. It also features latest generation, Lowrance-branded navigational equipment from Navico, while its onboard diesel generator powers air conditioning/heating with capacity of 26,000 btu/h.



The new S1200 design incorporates knowledge gained from its existing closed-cabin S1200 counterpart and has passed a series of tests involving user groups representing the Hellenic Coast Guard, border patrol, customs and other governmental authorities, says VIKING’s Endre Eidsvik, VP Sales, Boats & Davits.



“Crucially for this order, the design and construction of the boat have been found to meet the exacting requirements of the EKAB and the Hellenic Coastguard for a high-performance, low-maintenance boat that supports Emergency Support operations day and night, in all weather conditions.”

