VIKAND Welcomes Sventlana Fratkin & Dr. Karl Bergsten to Medical Team

Sventlana Fratkin & Dr. Karl Bergsten

As VIKAND expands medical operations across the wide expanse of global maritime industries, we are adding layers of innovation, technologies, and human resources to our solutions. I am pleased to announce that Dr. Karl Bergsten and Svetlana Fratkin have joined our medical team in support of our mission. Their broad experience is applicable to each of our clients and all our solutions.

-Holly Love, Vice President of Medical Operations

Svetlana Fratkin

Manager, Shipboard Medical Operations

Svetlana has extensive shipboard medical experience across many cruise lines, including Crystal Cruises and Royal Caribbean International. She has worked with VIKAND for the past three years onboard Viking Ocean Cruises as Lead Nurse and has supported medical operations on additional important projects.

Dr. Karl Bergsten

Manager, Shipboard Medical Operations

Dr. Bergsten is a senior VIKAND medical officer with experience in cruise lines, aviation, and remote site medicine. He is skilled in medical logistics, family medicine, travel medicine, and emergency medicine. He is a formidable healthcare services professional currently augmenting his experience with Masters of Maritime Health studies at the University of Cadiz.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.