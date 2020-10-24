Vikand & DasLab Partner to Expedite Testing and Return to Service

By The Maritime Executive 10-22-2020 08:34:29

Maritime medical and public health service provider, Vikand, and COVID-19 mitigator, DasLab—an advanced lab testing facilitator, announce their partnership to bring a global end-to-end COVID-19 testing solution for the maritime industry and to support efforts to return to healthy and safe cruising.

The Vikand/DasLab alliance provides quick, effective COVID-19 testing solutions for at home and terminal testing as per return-to-service recommendations. Leveraging the most current, best-in-class testing technology with a proven data-protected tracking application platform, the partnership provides much needed, rapid results.

Daniel Fallscheer, CCO of DasLab, comments, “Our amalgamated technologies paired with the strength of our systems and medical staffs mean a reduction in the risk of COVID-19 infections. From pre-travel testing to mass rapid testing in terminals and airports with data management, the result is peace of mind when travelling,” he adds.

Guests and crew will be tested 72 hours before departure—or as per cruise line requirements before departure—via a lab network available within easy travel from their home within Europe—technologies and guidelines for the U.S. are underway. At embarkation points, a secondary PCR test can be administrated to ensure the safest environment for guests, crew, and the ship.

“Our combined objective is to provide efficient testing, in-depth logistical support and health services for the safety of the global cruise industry, its guests and crew. As technology continues to rapidly evolve, we are committed together with our partners to use superlative, groundbreaking tests,” says Peter Hult, Vikand CEO.



