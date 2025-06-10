VIKAND Champions Maritime Safety as Co-Sponsor of Nor-Shipping AMVER Awards

[By: VIKAND]

VIKAND, the global leader in maritime healthcare solutions, proudly co-sponsored the annual AMVER Awards during last week’s Nor-Shipping event, underscoring its continued commitment to enhancing safety and wellbeing at sea.

The Automated Mutual Assistance Vessel Rescue (AMVER) system, operated by the United States Coast Guard since 1958, is a unique, voluntary global ship reporting network that enables merchant vessels to participate in search and rescue operations. By providing real-time position data, AMVER allows ships to be strategically placed for rapid response in emergencies far from shore — saving countless lives over the decades. Today, over 7,000 ships from more than 150 countries report daily to AMVER.

To qualify for the awards, vessels must report to AMVER for at least 128 days in a calendar year and at the ceremony, 259 vessels from 24 Norwegian shipowners and operators received diplomas in recognition of their commitment to global maritime safety.

The awards ceremony was held at the US Residence, Villa Otium, in Oslo, and hosted by Chargé d’Affaires Robert Needham. Awards were presented by Captain Todd Santala, U.S. Défense Attaché and Naval Attaché, on behalf of the U.S. Coast Guard. The event was co-sponsored by VIKAND, ABS, and the U.S. Commercial Service, and also marked the inauguration of The Propeller Club, Port of Oslo.

Ronald Spithout, Managing Director of OneHealth by VIKAND, addressed guests, saying: “At VIKAND, we are proud to support this mission of safety. Just as AMVER safeguards lives through readiness and coordination, we work every day to protect the health and wellbeing of seafarers and crew - those at the heart of our global maritime network. We believe that safety at sea begins with people: with their resilience, their physical and mental wellbeing, and the systems we put in place to support them.”

“Human sustainability is not a slogan; it’s our shared responsibility. Today, we celebrate those who have answered the call in moments of crisis, and we recommit ourselves to creating a safer, healthier future for all those who serve at sea,” he added.

Ben Strong, Director of AMVER Maritime Relations for the U.S. Coast Guard, emphasised the critical role of Norwegian vessels, stating: “Norwegian-managed ships continue to ensure that no call for help goes unanswered. Norway has a long-standing history of participation in AMVER, and many of this year’s honourees are key contributors to the extra layer of protection we provide to seafarers. AMVER is more than a system — it’s a promise that no one is truly alone at sea.”

“With its motto, ‘Saving lives at sea, one ship at a time,’ AMVER remains a quiet but vital force behind some of the world’s most heroic maritime rescues,” he added. “It’s proof of what international cooperation and merchant mariners can achieve together - rescuing anyone, anywhere, at any time.”

As a leading innovator in maritime healthcare, VIKAND’s sponsorship of the AMVER Awards reflects its unwavering commitment to protecting lives at sea and advancing global maritime health and safety.