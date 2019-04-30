Vickers Oils Makes Major Facilities Investment

By MarEx 2019-04-30 20:17:44

Vickers Oils has opened its 1,700 square metre state-of-the-art R&D laboratory, as well refurbishing its existing laboratories, to support its strategic expansion plans. The opening marks the completion of a four-year project to modernise and extend the company’s facilities.

The new laboratories and test equipment will facilitate Vickers Oils’ continued development of high performance and environmentally acceptable lubricants for the marine, textile and industrial markets worldwide. 30% of Vickers Oils’ employees are now employed in laboratory and technical service roles.

The laboratory extension is just part of a substantial investment by Vickers Oils to update its entire manufacturing site and to implement more sustainable practices where possible. Work includes installation of new energy efficient boilers and steam distribution system, 500 square metres of solar panels which now provide 20% of the site’s electricity demand, extensive insulation of old buildings to improve their thermal efficiency, as well as investment in additional filling machines and blending technology.

Peter Vickers, Managing Director and 5th generation of the family to work at Vickers Oils, a family company which has been based in Leeds since its establishment in 1828, commented:

“We believe that Vickers Oils holds a worldwide reputation for both our innovative product technology, especially in high performance environmentally acceptable lubricants, and also for the reliable service we offer our thousands of customers around the world. The investment in our R&D and manufacturing capability will enable us to stay ahead of growing and changing customer demand, whilst also reducing our environmental impact.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.