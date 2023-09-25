Vice Admiral William “Dean” Lee and Mr. Tom Norton Join SAFE Boats Board

(Left-right): Tom Norton and Vice Admiral William “Dean” Lee

[By: SAFE Boats]

SAFE Boats International announced today that retired Vice Admiral William “Dean” Lee and Mr. Tom Norton have joined the Board of Directors. Vice Admiral Lee served in the U. S. Coast Guard for more than 36-years, most recently serving as the Commander, Atlantic Area (LANTAREA), responsible for all Coast Guard operations from the Rocky Mountains to the Arabian Gulf. During his service to the Nation, he served in numerous command and staff positions specializing in search and rescue and small boat operations. Notable assignments included Commander, Fifth District; Deputy Commandant for Operations Policy and Capabilities; Commander, Deployable Operations Group; and Chief, Office of Boat Forces.



“I'm honored by the invitation to join the SAFE Boats team and look forward to helping move this company to new heights in the global maritime realm.” Lee said. “As a former customer, I am keenly aware of the high quality and unique capabilities of their growing product line. These factors, coupled with the ethical manner in which they have always done business, rendered this an easy decision. All ahead full!”

Tom Norton is a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps and U. S. Army, serving in the aviation community of both services, first as a flight mechanic and then as an aviator. Following his military service, he completed a successful 20-year career with Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations as a pilot and held several key leadership positions, culminating as the Director of the National Marine Center, responsible for asset acquisition, training, and sustainment of all CBP maritime operations. Following his government service, Tom transitioned to a successful career at FLIR Systems, as Director of Business Development- Federal and Airborne Law Enforcement, followed by Corporate VP, Global Customer Support. He currently serves as the President of HeliNet Aviation, a diversified helicopter service provider in Los Angeles.



“I couldn’t be more excited to join the SAFE Boats team!” said Norton. “The men and women at SAFE Boats consistently demonstrate the traits and qualities found in high performing organizations. Their commitment to excellence is unparalleled in the industry; I am especially impressed with their cohesiveness, relentless pursuit of perfection, and unyielding standard of quality.”



“I am extremely honored that Dean and Tom have accepted positions on our Board of Directors.” Richard Schwarz, SAFE Boats CEO, said. “As a newly formed 100% Employee-Owned company, their leadership, business expertise, and keen focus on the customer, mission, and people will provide tremendous value as we chart the way ahead for SAFE Boats.”

