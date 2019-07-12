VETUS MAXWELL Expands its Maryland Headquarters

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-12 21:36:41

VETUS MAXWELL has expanded its office facilities and warehouse capacity by relocating to larger premises within the same building at its Hanover, MD, headquarters. Improving distribution efficiency and providing space for dedicated technical training, the move enables the marine systems specialist to enhance customer service and respond rapidly to market demand for its established and newly-launched range of innovative products and equipment.

The larger 17,500 square-feet warehouse area, which can now incorporate the warehouse and supply chain managers’ office, ensures VETUS MAXWELL can stock higher quantities of products and also allows the addition of an extra dock door for shipping and receiving. More than 100,000 products were moved into the new space during the move.

Meanwhile, the extended office space includes a new Conference and Training Center for dealer and distributor instruction about the company’s most technical products, such as the new BOW PRO Boosted range of thrusters.

Chris DeBoy, VETUS MAXWELL Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said: “It is vitally important that dealers can supply our products to consumers quickly and efficiently. We are, therefore, very pleased to announce that operations are now continuing from our expanded warehouse and office suite in Maryland, enhancing our capability to supply our products without delay, meet delivery expectations and retain the confidence of our customers as a reliable partner. Our warehouse staff receive product from all over the world to be distributed out from the Maryland location and we are proud to be able to step this distribution service up to another level from our improved facilities in 2019 and beyond.”

Offering over 4,000 products ranging from windlasses, exhaust systems and bow thrusters to stern gear and water strainers, VETUS MAXWELL’s office in Maryland is responsible for sales and product support for the North, Central and South American regions. Across its different brands – VETUS, MAXWELL, MAREX and V-Quipment – the company is able to offer complete systems for many different product types, as well as technical support for its customer base.

Winner of an Innovation Award at the 2018 Miami International Boat Show for its ground-breaking proportional BOW PRO thrusters, VETUS MAXWELL has just introduced an even more powerful version, the BOW PRO Boosted.

