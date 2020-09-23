Vestdavit Wins Contract to Supply Six Australian Navy Patrol Boats

By The Maritime Executive 09-23-2020 06:49:34

The new davit system – designed for the launch and recovery of man-overboard and fast-rescue craft – comes equipped with dynamic shock absorber and hydraulic boat-guiding arms to ensure the safety of crew above sea state 4.

For Vestdavit, this is the most recent in a series of agreements to supply international naval organisations. This year alone, the Bergen-based company has delivered its boat-handling systems to the United States Navy, the Royal Navy and the French Navy, as well as to the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard.

“2020 has been a particularly busy year for us in terms of our involvement with naval organisations,” says Dahle. “With governments investing heavily in border protection, Vestdavit’s technology, manufacturing quality and service support is persuading navies to opt for our premium-grade davits, but we also need to acknowledge Austal for its ongoing cooperation. Over the years, we have delivered more than 60 davits to Austal yards, and there is no doubt that this long-standing relationship has been a key factor in our continuing success in the naval segment.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.