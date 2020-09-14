Vestdavit to Deliver Advanced Boat-Handling Systems to U.S. Navy

09-14-2020

Vestdavit Inc., the US operation set up by industry-leading davit supplier Vestdavit, has won a contract to deliver boat launch-and-recovery systems to two Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) vessels belonging to the United States Navy. Currently under construction by global shipbuilder Austal at its yard in Mobile, Alabama, the EPFs will assist the Navy’s military and humanitarian efforts worldwide.

Vestdavit will supply a 2TDB-7000 davit system to each of EPF 13 and EPF 14, the latest vessels to be commissioned as part of the US Navy’s EPF program. With EPF 13 due for delivery in late 2021, both ships will be deployed in the high-speed, intra-theatre transport of personnel and supplies as well as military vehicles and equipment.

“When they join the US Navy’s EPF fleet, these two vessels will be facing unpredictable and potentially very challenging conditions,” states Vestdavit Managing Director Rolf Andreas Wigand. “Because of this, they require flexible, high-performance marine davits that can keep up with their fast-paced and dynamic operations. As our most sophisticated dual-point system yet, the 2TDB-7000 meets all of these criteria and more.”

Wigand explains that the hydraulically operated 2TDB-7000 davit will enable the safe launch and recovery of 11-meter rigid-hull inflatable boats in conditions up to sea state 6 and at 10 knots. The system is specifically designed for flexibility, he says, and features a painter boom, a wire hauler, shock absorbers and dual independent winches with constant-tension that are controlled by PLC. It is made of robust steel, with an aluminum foundation frame minimizing overall weight.

Vestdavit’s selection to provide boat-handling systems for EPFs 13 and 14 reaffirms its standing as the preferred davit supplier of international navies and coast guards. In addition to signing agreements with the Royal Navy, the French Navy and the Royal Australian Navy in 2020, the Bergen-based company recently won a contract to supply davits to two Expeditionary Sea Base ships for the US Navy.

The latest deal also reinforces what is already a strong relationship between Vestdavit and Austal. Over the course of their long-standing association, Vestdavit has provided Austal Australia with over 60 davit systems for deployment on a variety of ships.

“2020 is proving to be a big year for investments in security and defense forces around the world, and we are honored to have been chosen to supply the US Navy’s forthcoming Expeditionary Fast Transport vessels,” says Magnus Oding, General Manager, Vestdavit Inc. “Our credentials and portfolio are speaking for themselves but we would also like to acknowledge our continuing exceptionally good relationship with the world’s largest navy, as well as the insights offered by Austal in serving its needs on this occasion in particular.”

