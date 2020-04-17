Vestdavit Secures Four-Ship Davit Contract with French Navy

By The Maritime Executive 04-16-2020 06:33:53

Leading boat-handling systems supplier Vestdavit has won a tender from Chantiers de l’Atlantique to supply davit systems for four new logistic support ships due delivery to the French Navy under the FLOTLOG (Flotte Logistique) program. The modern, double-hulled vessels will ultimately replace the Navy’s current, single-hulled LSSs and will be deployed to support France’s blue-sea combat fleet commitment to OCCAR (Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation).

Vestdavit will supply two PLD-6000 A-frame davits for interception craft and a single PL-3600R davit for fast rescue per ship to ensure safety and crew comfort in missions worldwide in unforgiving seas. With the first vessel to be handed over by the end of 2022, deliveries will be completed by 2029.

“This is a huge breakthrough for us following months of intense engineering work and ensures an eight-year collaboration with Chantiers de l’Atlantique on this very prestigious project,” says Redouane Lahsen, Vestdavit project lead and area sales manager. “It strengthens our relationship with one of the worlds’ most important navies.” Vestdavit also works with other major French-owned yards and aims to reinforce its presence in France.

Vestdavit’s PLD-6000 type davit is designed specifically for the flexibility and speed needed by interception vessels and can handle everything from leisure craft to work boats. It has a load-bearing capacity of up to six tons and remains effective even beyond sea state 5. Thanks to Vestdavit’s modular design, the PLD-6000 can be equipped with a docking head and guiding arms and to handle unmanned surface vessels (USVs) or underwater autonomous vehicles (UAV's) if required. Meanwhile, the PL-3600R davit is designed for fast rescue craft and has a safe working load of 3.6 tons. Fully equipped with shock absorbers, guiding arms and a self-tension system as standard, the PL-3600R ensures stability in conditions up to and including sea state 5.

With the LSS-types expected to operate for 40 years, Vestdavit project lead Redouane Lahsen says that the shipyard’s selection criteria demanded launch-and-recovery systems that would be built to last and allow easy, low-cost maintenance.

“As a builder of high-quality vessels for high-profile naval, cruise sector and commercial shipping clients, Chantiers de l’Atlantique undertakes exhaustive evaluations when selecting suppliers. In meeting and exceeding yard requirements, Vestdavit adds one of the most sought-after contracts in European naval shipbuilding in recent years to its reference list.”

