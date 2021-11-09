VesselMan Signs Fleet Agreement with Fjord1

[By: VesselMan and Fjord1]

VesselMan and Fjord1 have signed a fleet agreement to improve project planning and execution of technical projects. Efficiency, collaboration, and sustainability are important elements and common goals for both companies.

VesselMan is designed for flexible configurations and the usage of «best-practice» which guarantees scalability, flexibility, and security. The solution takes today's manual processes into a digital format to collect all phases of a project in one place. With VesselMan the vessel manager gets a good overview of all planned yard activities and can plan according to schedule. The vessel manager can also delegate tasks to the right resources as well as document the progress throughout the project.

Today, more than 30% of Fjord1's fleet is electrified. These vessels are very advanced with strict requirements for regularity. To meet these requirements, it is crucial to have an efficient technical organization with high competence and quality tools.

Head of Technical Support Operation Manager in Fjord1, Geir Hillersøy says that by using VesselMan Fjord1 will ensure better planning and compliance with the company's maintenance procedures by giving the users continuously guiding and support for all work to be done:

“The solution contributes to well-prepared planning and purchasing. It simplifies building the specification, benchmarking prices and quotations from the yards, and generating reports during- and after the repair period. VesselMan provides better control for the management, as well as each individual gets operational support in their daily work,” says Hillersøy.

Lene Normann Olsen, Sales Executive at VesselMan says that Fjord1 is a right and important customer for VesselMan:

“It is exciting to work with such a forward leaning company as Fjord1, that puts sustainability and technology in focus. We are impressed by Fjord1's ambitions when it comes to electrifying the fleet, and their ability to think new and challenge their own processes and routines throughout the organization, from operation to management. This is unique for the industry, says Olsen.”



