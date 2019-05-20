Vessel Performance Optimization Forum to be Held in London

By MarEx 2019-05-20

In London on June 19 a Vessel Performance Optimisation forum will review developments on how shipping companies are making their vessel operations more efficient, including routing, propulsion and machinery. VPO will also look at some of the latest technologies including machine learning on vessel data, voyage planning, satellite communications, propulsion data and shaft torque power.

Speakers and panel participants will include Captain Patrick Joseph, UIRTUS Marine Services, former head of global vetting, BP; Sunit Das, director of operations with The Hadley Shipping; and Sebastian Ebbing, Fleet Performance Management with Claus-Peter Offen Containerschiffreederei (GmbH & Co.) KG. Chaired by Jakub Buus Petersen, Director of Vessel Performance Solutions, former Head of Department, Vessel Performance, Maersk Maritime Technology, and panel chaired by Mike Powell, Founder Cardinal Point Maritime, former head of operations with Union Maritime and global head of operations with Maersk Tankers.

When optimising vessels, gathering data is relatively easy, getting useful understanding from it is much harder. And making better decisions is better still. Optimising vessels means making better decisions about routing or speed, or operating pumps or generators onboard in a different way, or changing the maintenance plan. Or making better decisions about ship design and equipment. It requires a model of the ship as it is, a model of the ship as it could be, and an ability to work out the difference, and whether the change is worth it.

Even predictive analytics, thought to be a ‘no brainer’ as a way to reduce maintenance costs, turns out much harder than expected – after implementing complex predictive maintenance schemes, some drilling vessel operators have found they made barely any savings or reliability improvements compared to planned maintenance programs.

Optimising vessels is ultimately about learning what works better, understanding the results of what you did, and being motivated to care.

And the 2020 fuel rules create an additional layer of complexity. Higher fuel costs mean higher incentive to cut costs. And nobody knows how much higher the fuel costs will be. Certainly vessel operations will get more expensive and improving performance will get more critical.

Chairman for the forum:

Jakob Buus Petersen, Co-founder and Director, Vessel Performance Solutions

Panel Chairman for the forum:

Mike Powell, Founder, Cardinal Point Maritime

Confirmed Speakers Include:

Sebastian Ebbing, Fleet Performance Management, Claus-Peter Offen Containerschiffreederei (GmbH & Co.) KG

Sunit Das, Director of Operations, The Hadley Shipping

Michel Meier, Senior Manager Product Knowledge, WinGD

Captain Patrick Joseph, UIRTUS Marine Services, former head of global vetting, BP

Dr Serena Lim, Chief Scientific Officer, Ascenz Solutions

Joe Apa, Vice President Maritime, Central, Northern Europe & US, Speedcast

Dr Torsten Buessow, Managing Director, Transas – A Wärtsilä company

Edwin Schuirink, Product Manager, VAF Instruments

Venue:

The Waldorf Hilton, London

Aldwych, London, WC2B 4DD

Conference Room: Palm Court & Adelphi Suite

No admission charge for ship owners, operators, managers and builders.

To register: https://www.london.vpoglobal.com/register/

Enquiries: lyndell@thedigitalship.com

