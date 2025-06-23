Very Last Littoral Combat Ship Completes Acceptance Trials

[By Austal USA]

Austal USA successfully completed acceptance trials on the company’s 19th Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), the last ship in the class. Future USS Pierre (LCS 38) returned to port late on June 11 after conducting trials.

“The completion of LCS 38 sea trials marks the achievement of an important milestone at Austal USA, the last LCS to go out to sea under our control,” said Harley Combs, Austal USA Vice President of Surface Ship Programs. “Congratulations to our Austal USA shipbuilders, vendors and our Navy teammates who coordinated to accomplish this successful milestone preparing the ship for delivery in a couple of weeks.”

Acceptance trials involve comprehensive testing conducted on the ship’s major systems and equipment in order to demonstrate their successful operation and mission readiness. The U.S. Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) participates throughout the trials to validate the quality of construction and compliance with Navy requirements.

Sea trials are a team effort and the Austal USA team has consistently proven their excellence as evidenced by the number of successful LCS trial events that have been approved by INSURV. Successfully completing sea trial require expertise from across the company including test and activation/trials, program management, engineering, operations, site services, and supply chain management.

Pierre will be the 19th Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship and will soon transition to her home port of San Diego. With the delivery of Pierre, Austal USA will have delivered 19 LCS to the Navy in just over 15 years. At times during the program Austal USA delivered three Independence-variant LCS in a year.

In addition to Pierre, Austal USA is also constructing seven more Navy and Coast Guard ships as well as modules for both the Virginia- and Columbia-class submarine programs and aircraft elevators for the Ford-class aircraft carrier fleet.