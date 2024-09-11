Varuna Marine Services and NAPA Partners to Advance Voyage Optimization

[By: Varuna Marine Services BV]

Varuna Marine Services BV, a leader in maritime technology solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with NAPA, a global provider of software and data services for ship design and operations. This collaboration aims to deliver state-of-the-art voyage optimization capabilities to the maritime industry, offering customers enhanced efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

Advancing Voyage Planning and Efficiency

The synergy between Varuna Marine Services BV and NAPA combines Varuna’s dedication to developing forward-thinking maritime solutions with NAPA’s unmatched expertise in data-driven voyage optimization. This partnership brings together NAPA’s experience in weather routing and combines it with Varuna’s expertise on EUA trade as a EEX listed trader, EUETS management and FuelEU Maritime Compliance. Ship Owners and Technical Managers now able to do weather routing and voyage optimization within CyberSmart which is powered by NAPA API and also benefit from integrated solution of EUA procurement, FuelEU and EUETS actual reports and simulate future voyages and charter contracts.

Key Features of the Partnership:

Shortest and Most Optimal Routes: The new feature enables users to calculate the most efficient and shortest routes, tailored to individual operational requirements, advance weather prediction and constraints, leading to cost savings and reduced emissions.

Comprehensive Voyage Details: Users gain access to detailed insights on fuel consumption, distance, weather conditions, and voyage duration across different route options, enabling well- informed decision-making and improved voyage planning.

Seamless ECDIS/RTZ File Downloads: To enhance operational efficiency, all optimized routes can be seamlessly integrated with onboard systems via easy downloads of ECDIS/RTZ files.

Sharing views on the collaboration:

“We are excited to collaborate with NAPA to bring groundbreaking solutions that address today’s maritime challenges. Together, we are setting a new standard in voyage optimization, ensuring our customers benefit from improved efficiency, safety, and compliance,” said Mr. Sanjeev Wewerinke-Singh, Managing Director, Varuna Marine Services BV.

“NAPA’s Voyage Optimization API solution combined with Varuna Marine Services BV’s innovative platform CyberSmart offers ship operators more control, precision, and flexibility in their operations. This partnership marks a significant step in shaping the future of maritime technology,” added Jori Poikola, Sales Director, Shipping Solutions, NAPA.