Van Wijngaarden Marine Services Orders its First Damen Multi Cat DP1

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-10 17:49:21

Van Wijngaarden Marine Services has placed an order with Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld for a Damen Multi Cat 3013, to be named KILSTROOM. This latest order represents a new step for the family-owned company. To date, its relationship with Damen has focused on the group’s Shoalbuster range with the company now operating five of the popular and versatile class. The Multi Cat 3013 will bring a new level of capability and allow Van Wijngaarden Marine Services to extend the range of services that it offers its customers.

Damen Multi Cats are tough, multi-function vessels that, with their twin, heavy-duty cranes, rugged fendering, all-round visibility, extensive deck space and shallow draft, are ideal for a wide range of coastal and offshore construction, maintenance and general-purpose activities. The 30-meter Multi Cat 3013 is one of the largest in the range with a bollard pull of 38 tonnes, and the KILSTROOM will be fitted with a dynamic positioning system along with additional customizations.

The contract was signed on 15 August by the CEO and managing director of Van Wijngaarden Marine Services Wim van Wijngaarden and Peter van Wijngaarden together with Jos van Woerkum, managing director of Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld.

“We very much look forward to taking delivery of our first Multi Cat,” says Peter van Wijngaarden. “This move is the result of discussions with our customers in the construction, dredging and wind farm support sectors. They are encouraging us to broaden the range of services that we offer and prefer to use Multi Cats for certain projects. KILSTROOM will also complement and enhance our Shoalbusters, with the two types of vessel capable of working together very effectively on a variety of assignments. As it will also be our first vessel with dynamic positioning, which adds an additional level of new capability. As well as the price and quality, the ability of Damen to deliver the Multi Cat 3013 in just six months was a significant factor in working with them once again.”

“We are very excited that our longstanding and valued client Van Wijngaarden Marine Services has selected a Damen DP Multi Cat for the latest addition to its fleet,” added van Woerkum. “Over 300 of this series have been sold over the years around the world and the Damen philosophy of building for stock means that we will be delivering the KILSTROOM by the end of March next year.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.