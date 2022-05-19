Valeo Wins Yanmar Supplier of the Year Award 2021

[By: Yanmar]

In the annual review by Yanmar Europe of supplier performance, VALEO has been awarded Supplier of the Year 2021. VALEO is a global automotive supplier headquartered in France. VALEO delivers from its factory in Czechowice-Dziedzice, Poland, the alternators which are assembled onto Yanmar sailboat engines.

Outstanding performance in challenging year

James Forrester, Procurement Manager of Yanmar, comments: “2021 was an extremely challenging year from the point of view of material price and availability, but the performance of VALEO in terms of quality, delivery and cost was consistently outstanding.”

This recognition is a true honor

VALEO is proud to be this year’s winner. “This recognition is a true honor resulting from eight years of a close partnership with Yanmar Marine for our alternator well-known solution (rotating machines segment). Service and satisfaction for our customers are one of our main goals and a real central value in Valeo management. We are very proud and we are again thanking Yanmar Marine management for this award. We are looking forward to pursuing our effort to remain at a high quality level to fulfill Yanmar expectations and to support them on their new electrification field transformation journey”, says François de Ribet, Product Line Director.

Annual supplier evaluation and award

Annual supplier evaluation and feedback is an essential part of maintaining and improving Yanmar’s high standards. Yanmar Europe works with more than 250 external vendors of parts and components. Each spring Yanmar evaluates the Top 25 suppliers by order value for the previous calendar year, delivering to the Leisure Marine, Agricultural Machinery, Commercial Marine and Industrial Powertrain business units. The final score is based on criteria for quality, cost, delivery, technical expertise and general management topics.

The vendor with the highest score is awarded “Supplier of the Year” and invited to receive their trophy at a short ceremony at Yanmar Europe headquarters in Almere, Netherlands.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.