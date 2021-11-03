V&SH Offshore Selected by Seaway 7 for Cable Termination and Testing

Offshore Wind High Voltage Specialists V&SH Offshore have been awarded a framework agreement by Seaway 7 for the provision of cable termination and testing services for the next four years with a possibility of further extension.

Jonne Schortinghuis, Managing Director V&SH Offshore stated: “We are looking forward to the cooperation with Seaway 7 and joining forces to contribute to the energy transition by providing a wide range of high voltage activities. And we anticipate a productive and foremost a safe cooperation. V&SH Offshore have demonstrated expertise in high voltage connections for the past 11 years, with an exemplary track record and reliable quality assurance processes. Reducing offshore time, costs and risks for both our clients and ourselves.”

V&SH Offshore Solutions is an offshore contractor, specialized in testing and terminations, cable repairs and outfitting of offshore high voltage assets. We perform a wide range of offshore high voltage activities for the connection and maintenance of offshore wind assets, covering inner-array, export, or interconnector cables.

We employ the largest team of HV specialists in the industry. All our staff receive proper and project-specific in-house training and certification prior to every new project. As a result, our professionals deliver the highest quality of work in shortest amount of time, with an outstanding safety record.



