V.Group Appoints Petter Traaholt as Chief Financial Officer

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-24 22:05:26

V.Group has today announced the appointment of Petter Traaholt as Chief Financial Officer with effect from March 2020. Petter replaces Alison Henriksen, who has resigned and will be leaving V.Group at the end of this year.



Petter joins V.Group from Eltel Group, a leading provider of technical services for power and communication networks, where he was Group CFO, based in Stockholm.



Prior to joining Eltel in 2017, Petter held a number of senior operations and finance roles in Wilhelmsen Holding ASA; initially combining roles as CFO and Deputy CEO of Wilhelmsen Maritime Service, then in 2010 becoming President of Wilhelmsen Technical Solutions. Petter has also held international senior finance roles with ASSA ABLOY Hospitality and Trelleborg Group.



Graham Westgarth said, “On behalf of everyone at V.Group, I’d like to thank Alison for her valued work and contribution. Petter will be instrumental in ensuring financial discipline and stability across the Group as we roll out our new operating model, further ensuring that we are continually increasing the levels of service we deliver for our customers - growing our position as the leader in ship management and marine services. We’re delighted to welcome him on board.”

