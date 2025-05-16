V. and International Seaways Partner to Launch Female Cadet Programme

[By: V.Group]

V.Group (V.), the global ship manager and marine services provider, and International Seaways (NYSE: INSW), one of the world’s largest tanker companies, have today announced the launch of a newly designed female cadet programme.

Together with INSW, V. is implementing various strategic initiatives to create a more female friendly working environment onboard, which include access to gender specific facilities, workwear, safety equipment, and health and wellness programmes. This intake of female cadets will join two dedicated and adapted training ships in September and will be supported throughout their first rotation by female senior officers from the INSW fleet. These initiatives, along with an onboard culture training programme, will be used to establish best practices for a safer and more inclusive environment at sea to benefit all seafarers.

Today, women make up less than 2% of the global seafaring workforce while the industry faces a growing skills shortage. This joint project aims to increase the visibility and attractiveness of maritime careers for women and allow both companies to tap into underutilised talent pools and build a more diverse and sustainable workforce.

Lois Zabrocky, CEO of INSW, said: “Female seafarers represent a wealth of untapped talent for the maritime industry. We’re thrilled to be working with V. on this collaborative initiative to build a more inclusive and positive workplace.

“On this occasion of International Day for Women in Maritime 2025, we call for all hands on deck in championing a safe and supportive workplace for everyone. We recognise that when people have equal opportunities to thrive in their roles, the entire industry benefits and grows.”

René Kofod-Olsen, CEO, V.Group, added: “This programme is not only a natural extension of our long-standing partnership with INSW, but it’s also a must-win battle for the entire industry. Enhancing diversity on all fronts is a commercial and strategic advantage. It ensures we have the best talent in our teams and are able to deliver on our promise of operational excellence at sea.”