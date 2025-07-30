USCG Reopens All Harbors in Hawaii After Tsunami Advisory

[By USCG]

The Coast Guard Captain of the Port Honolulu reopened all commercial harbors in the Hawaiian Islands following the end of the tsunami advisory Wednesday.

Coast Guard crews including an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Barbers Point conducted port assessments and overflights of harbors, waterways, and aids to navigation throughout the Hawaiian Islands.

No observable hazards or pollution were reported.

“The safety of all mariners has been our top priority throughout the tsunami warning in Hawaii,” said Capt. Nicholas Worst, commander of Coast Guard Sector Honolulu and Captain of the Port Honolulu. “While the ports are now fully reopened to maritime traffic, we are working continuously with our federal, state, local agency, and industry partners to assess any potential hazards and keep commerce flowing safely. Strong teamwork with our partners helps safeguard the maritime transportation system, which facilitates the delivery of over 98% of Hawaii’s goods.”

The Coast Guard is urging all mariners to proceed with caution due to the potential for shoaling and unmarked hazards. Vessels and facilities should immediately report any dangerous situations or navigation discrepancies to the Sector Honolulu command center at (808) 842-2600.