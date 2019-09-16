USCG and Bowie State University Sign Memorandum of Agreement

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-16 21:28:42

On behalf of the United States Coast Guard, Vice Adm. Daniel Abel and Bowie State University President, Dr. Aminta H. Breaux, signed a memorandum of agreement at BSU on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019.

The intent of the memorandum is to optimize outreach and engagement efforts with BSU, synergize the Coast Guard's civilian and military officer recruitment efforts and assist the university by providing additional tuition-saving choices, academic options and research opportunities.

Capt. Joseph Loring, Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Sector Maryland—National Capital Region and primary liaison with BSU, will continue to be an active member of the military affairs committee at the school, display a Coast Guard presence at BSU ceremonies, and create more Coast Guard College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative scholarships (CSPI) for BSU students.

Vice Adm. Daniel Abel, Deputy Commandant for Operations, is the executive champion of the initiative. While Coast Guard Sector Maryland will serve as the lead Coast Guard liaison for the partnership with BSU.

"As the smallest of the Armed Forces, we demand much from each American that we choose to serve in our ranks. We have seen high quality in the officers we have recruited from Bowie State. Our goal in partnering with educational institutions, like BSU, is to ensure that the Coast Guard can continue to recruit and retain a diverse, highly-skilled workforce to meet the wide range of skills and talent required by those serving in the Coast Guard uniform," said Abel. "This diversity will stimulate innovation, new approaches, and fresh perspectives to solve complex organizational challenges now and in the future."

Two Coast Guard CSPI students have graduated from BSU and one CSPI student is currently enrolled at the school.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.