US DOT Committee Seeks Input on Resilience Challenges for Ports

[By U.S. Committee on the Marine Transportation System]

Today, the U.S. Committee on the Marine Transportation System (CMTS) published a request for information (RFI) in the Federal Register to identify what planning guidance, data sources, and grants U.S. ports have used in planning for long-term environmental change, and to identify if there are any barriers to action in planning for the future.

Ports face a variety of challenges when it comes to environmental change. Many are already subjected to inundation from storm surge and other coastal flood factors, problems that will only be exacerbated in the near future. Absent accelerated revision in the use of expert resilience guidance and quality environmental data, U.S. competitiveness and operational efficiency in the marine transportation system will be negatively impacted.

The RFI will be open for 45 days, and the CMTS welcomes input from port managers and planners, firms contracted by ports, academic institutions that work alongside ports, and others who conduct work in or related to this space.