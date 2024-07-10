Unprecedented Efficiency in Powering Stabilizers

[By: Quantum Marine Stabilizers]

Introducing… the NEW F45 – Electric / Hydraulic Hybrid Power System

Aligned with the eco-friendly movement and a more sustainable future for the yachting industry, Quantum is introducing a revolutionary breakthrough in powering stabilizers. The new patent-pending, F45 – Electric / Hydraulic Hybrid Power System, uses the best attributes of a traditional hydraulic power unit and the cleaner advantages of a direct electric drive system.

After almost five years in development and eight months of intense testing, the first F45 System was installed on a 47m Feadship Refit. Results from the first sea trial, dated June 24, 2024, were impressive, with efficiencies for zero speed and underway, better than expected.

The new F45 Electric/Hydraulic Hybrid Power System represents a big step forward in marine stabilization, especially for those concerned about carbon footprints, energy conservation, noise/vibration and low heat generation. The F45 will redefine the marine stabilizer industry, advancing the sustainable initiatives in the yachting industry.

Stabilizers, particularly at zero speed, are a big consumers of power with an operational profile that often generates large power fluctuations, causing a strain on the generators and the power grid. The F45 dramatically reduces stabilizer power consumption without the use of potentially dangerous batteries.

Existing Options to Powering Stabilizers – Hydraulic or Electric

Hydraulic Power Challenges

A traditional hydraulic power unit, though a typical power source for the 60m+ market, will continuously draw 40% of the maximum power, even when it is not needed, so there is a lot of wasted energy. The F45, suitable for 45m+ vessels, drops to less than 1kW, while in standby mode.

Electric Challenges

Electric fin stabilizers also have some drawbacks, especially in larger vessels (60m+). They become cost prohibitive due to the prices associated with gear boxes. Electric fins with gear boxes must be designed to withstand slamming loads, which is easier for hydraulic systems to handle with relief valves.

How does the F45 Hybrid Remedy These Challenges & Reduce Power Consumption?

The F45 has the capability to manage the power fluctuations, as well as store and recover power through a proprietary solution, called M.E.S.S. (Mass Energy Storage System). This flywheel-based technology has the ability to outstrip traditional capacitor banks by a power density of 8 times. Furthermore, any excess energy from fin deceleration (zero speed) or hydrodynamic force (underway) can be recovered and stored for future use through Dynamic Energy Recovery.

? M.E.S.S. - Mass Energy Storage System Benefits

Efficiencies & Savings Gained – 60% zero speed & 80% underway

Longer Periods of Running Without Required Maintenance

Smaller Footprint on 60m+ vessels

F45 Controls Offers Expanded Data Collection & More Precise Fin Movements

What makes the F45 so Revolutionary?

Draws smooth power that does not fluctuate and limits cyclical loading

Boasts 60% greater efficiencies - partially due to the elimination of control valves in exchange for a servo motor

A high dynamic servo motor, coupled to a low inertia hydraulic pump, simplifies overall system, removing components that make hydraulic systems inefficient

Recovers 80% of the energy while the fin is traveling back towards the neutral position

4X quieter than a traditional hydraulic system – 3rd party testing = 63dB’s

Does not generate heat

Buffers the energy to mitigate the extreme fluctuations to stay within 15% - 20% within the dynamic range of the average power consumption

Uses a simplified, closed-loop design to sweep the fins

“We are dramatically reducing the amount of energy required to operate one of the biggest power consumers by 60 – 80%, that represents enormous benefits to the environment and the operating costs. A win for the industry!” states John Allen, CEO Quantum Marine Stabilizers.