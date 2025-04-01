Underwater Stern Tube Seal Repairs in Algeciras and Antwerp

[By: Hydrex]

Recently, our diver/technician teams were deployed to ships in Belgium and Spain for stern tube seal replacements. The first operation took place in Algeciras on a 225-meter container ship, while the second was carried out in Antwerp on a 295-meter RoRo vessel.

Both ships were experiencing oil leaks, necessitating an immediate on-site repair. Using one of our flexible mobdocks, we successfully completed the operations underwater, eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming drydocking.

As a result of recent technological advancements made by our R&D department and new lightweight equipment, our teams can now complete stern tube seal repairs even faster.

Hydrex truck and equipment next to container vessel in Algeciras.

Our repair method enables underwater replacement of all types and sizes of shaft seals. If left unchecked, damaged stern tube seals can lead to escalating oil leaks or water ingress. By addressing the issue at an early stage, we help minimize downtime and prevent further complications.

Stern tube seal replacements can present challenges due to the varying configurations of stern tubes and potential issues with worn or grooved liners. However, our experienced teams are well-equipped to handle these complexities efficiently.



Stern tube assembly prior to seal replacement.

Keeping container ship on schedule

Once the operation in Algeciras was approved, our team quickly made all necessary preparations and mobilized lightweight equipment from our fast-response center.

Upon arrival, the diving team established a monitoring station beside the vessel. The process began with a thorough underwater inspection of the stern tube seal assembly, followed by the removal of the rope guard.



Hydrex diver preparing the assembly for installation of the mobdock.

Next, the divers cleaned the assembly and installed the flexible mobdock, creating a dry underwater workspace that replicated drydock conditions.

The split ring was then removed and brought to the surface for cleaning. After cleaning the entire assembly, the divers replaced the seals and bonded them one by one.

The operation concluded successfully with leakage tests, removal of the flexible mobdock, and reinstallation of the rope guard.



One of our diver/technicians working in our flexible mobdock.

Rapid mobilization, quality repairs

Not much later, a team was dispatched to the RoRo vessel’s berthing location near our Antwerp headquarters. Using the same procedure as in Algeciras, the seals were successfully replaced, allowing the vessel to resume operations free of oil leaks.

With Hydrex overseeing the entire process from start to finish, the owner did not have to worry about making any arrangements for the repair.



Divers getting ready for underwater operation in Antwerp.

Working together with the OEM allowed us to supply original spare parts, guaranteeing the highest quality materials for the repair. Additionally, a technician from the seal manufacturer was present to oversee the operation.

All our offices are fully equipped with the latest facilities, lightweight equipment, and specialized tools. This ensured our team had everything necessary to complete the job promptly and effectively.



Diver resurfacing after working inside the mobdock.

Stay afloat, operational, and profitable

We specialize in underwater maintenance and repairs on all components of a ship’s propulsion system and hull. Our operations are class-approved and conducted at lay-by berths or alongside docks without disrupting commercial activities. Every job is executed by skilled diver/technicians using cutting-edge equipment and techniques.



Seal assembly on Roro vessel after the repair.