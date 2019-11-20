Underwater Bow Thruster Repairs Adapted to Your Ship's Schedule

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-20 14:25:00

Hydrex can perform bow thruster removals and reinstallations on all types of tunnel thrusters. These repairs are carried out in cooperation with OEMs on any location. They are performed while the vessel stays afloat without impact on its schedule.



Tunnel thruster operations are carried out using our flexible mobdocks that close off the tunnel on both sides. This allows divers to work in a dry environment around the unit. Our range of flexible mobdocks can quickly be transported to any location around the world.



In most cases a thruster overhaul is planned in during a scheduled drydocking. This usually means that the unit is removed in drydock. The ships then has to wait for the overhauled thruster to return and be reinstalled before the vessel can leave drydock. This results in a longer drydock time and consequent cost. Our teams can however remove the unit while the ship is still afloat so it can already be brought to the manufacturer for the overhaul. When the vessel enters drydock the overhauled unit is ready for reinstallation without any delay.



The reverse procedure is also possible. If the thruster is removed in drydock, we can reinstall it underwater in dry conditions at a later date. In this way the ship can already leave drydock while the unit is still with the manufacturer.



Contact us for more information on bow thruster or other underwater repairs.

