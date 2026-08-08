Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation

[By Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium]

The Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium (UTIC) is celebrating a decade of advancing undersea tech innovation with a milestone that reflects both its accomplishments and its future. As the organization marks its 10th anniversary, UTIC is unveiling a refreshed brand identity that symbolizes its evolution from a regional initiative into an internationally recognized consortium driving collaboration across government, industry, academia, and nonprofit organizations.

Founded with the vision of creating an ecosystem where breakthrough undersea technologies could move more quickly from concept to capability, UTIC has spent the past decade building partnerships that strengthen national defense, enhance maritime security, and support commercial innovation.

Today, the consortium's collaborative model has contributed to more than $1.5 billion in undersea technology innovation impact while connecting thousands of organizations working to solve some of the nation's most complex maritime challenges.

"Ten years ago, we set out to create an environment where collaboration could accelerate innovation. What we've built together over the past decade has exceeded those early aspirations." said Molly Donohue Magee, Chief Executive Officer of UTIC. "Our members have demonstrated that when government, industry, academia, and nonprofit organizations work together, we can develop and deliver technologies that strengthen our national security and advance the future of the maritime economy. As we mark this milestone, our new brand reflects the innovative, collaborative organization we have become and our continued commitment to solving the challenges ahead."

In its role managing the U.S. Navy’s Other Transaction Authority (OTA) Consortium for Undersea and Maritime Technology Innovation, in partnership with Advanced Technology International (ATI), UTIC has created new opportunities for member companies to work directly with the federal government to bring breakthrough innovation to market faster than traditional procurement processes allow.

In its first decade, UTIC has expanded beyond its original mission and developed new initiatives that strengthen the broader undersea ecosystem, including:

• Launching an Undersea Tech Collaboration Database accessible to U.S., U.K., Australia (AUKUS) and Canadia companies/organizations to create new opportunities for industry partnerships

• Establishing a thought-leadership series to boost information sharing

• Creating a scholarship program and workforce development challenges to strengthen the talent pipeline of future undersea technology professionals

Coinciding with the anniversary, UTIC is introducing a refreshed visual identity developed in partnership with Thomas Roskelly and Roskelly, Inc. The updated brand reflects the organization's growth over the past decade while reinforcing its position as a catalyst for innovation across the maritime, defense, and technology communities.

The comprehensive rebrand spans UTIC's digital presence, communications materials, trade show exhibits, and headquarters, creating a cohesive identity that supports the organization's mission and vision for the future.

"This rebrand is about much more than a new look," said Thomas Roskelly, Creative Director of Roskelly, Inc. "It's about capturing the confidence, collaboration, and momentum that define UTIC today while creating a visual identity that will carry the organization into its next decade of leadership."

While its appearance has evolved, UTIC's mission remains unchanged: bringing together government, industry, academia, and nonprofit partners to accelerate innovation at the speed of need. As the consortium looks toward its second decade, it remains focused on expanding collaboration, supporting technology transition, and ensuring the United States maintains its leadership in undersea and maritime innovation.